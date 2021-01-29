Water Pig BBQ joins Studio 10 to show us how to make a delicious rub for barbecuing meats. Pitmaster Steve also demonstrates their brisket and ribs.
Rub Recipe:
INGREDIENTS:
- one-part base (paprika or ground sage)
- one-half part spices (pepper flake, granulated garlic, chili powder, oregano and whatever else you like)
- one-and-a-half-part sugar/brown sugar use a food processor to mix if you use brown
- two-thirds part salt
STEPS:
Combine everything and have fun, the sage base rub likes to separate, make sure it’s combined evenly before you apply.
Some “Do’s and Don’ts”:
- Don’t-- Actually rub your rub, sprinkle an even coat everywhere there’s exposed meat. Rubbing it in clogs the pores and makes it harder for the rub to penetrate.
- Don’t-- Use your rub at higher temperatures, over 265* the sugars in your rub will burn.
- Don’t-- Let it set to long, especially if you have a “salty rub” 30 minutes to an hour is plenty of time for a rub to work.
- Do-- Leave the skin on your birds.
- Do-- Use it as your “go to” seasoning when cooking, like eggs, homemade chips, veggies and whatever you can think of.
Right on the heels of grabbing the #1 spot on TripAdvisor's list of 3,200+ Florida Panhandle restaurants, Water Pig BBQ has handily won the hearts -- and taste buds -- of USA Today's national audience. Readers from New York to Napa named Water Pig BBQ the #4 Best New Restaurant in America. The Readers' Choice Award from USA Today and 10Best.com comes roughly six months after the restaurant's 2020 summer opening. Nominees are chosen by an elite panel of USA Today and 10Best.com editors, but only the readers decide where restaurants stand on the top-10 list.
Opened in June 2020, this waterfront, casual dining BBQ joint brings authentic Southern barbecue to the Pensacola Beach, Florida, community. Sitting along the Santa Rosa Sound, the open-air, beachfront dining experience features a family friendly atmosphere, beautiful water views and a variety of entertainment to go with a genuine smokehouse menu created by award-winning pitmaster Steve Seige. Using a 4,300-pound smoker that can handle up to 700 pounds of meat at a time, Seige oversees Water Pig BBQ's low-and-slow-smoked style of barbecue, turning out classic Southern BBQ favorites such as brisket, pulled pork, chicken and house-made sausage. The restaurant is owned and operated by Innisfree Hotels (Northwest Florida's largest owner of beachfront hotel properties) and was developed in collaboration with Atlanta-based Concentrics Restaurants, the world-class designer of unique dining experiences. Water Pig BBQ is located at 5 Via De Luna Drive, Suite K, Pensacola Beach FL 32561.
