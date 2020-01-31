The team from Big White Wings brought the flavor today on Studio 10! They made different varieties of their famous wings, along with Taco Stupid Fries.
For Taco Stupid Fries:
INGREDIENTS:
- Ground beef
- Lettuce
- Tomatoes
- Cheese
- Ranch
- Buffalo sauce
STEPS:
Cook ground beef and fries, and season the ground beef with taco seasoning. Place ground beef on top of the fries, and add lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sauces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.