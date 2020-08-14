"Dirty Dancing", "Step Up" and "Footloose" are all great dance movies... now get ready for your next obsession that will make you want to move! Rachel Smith talked to the hot young cast of the Netflix dance comedy "Work It"- Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and Jordan Fisher. They weigh in on the film and have a little fun with a dance pop quiz!
"Work It": New Dance Comedy on Netflix
