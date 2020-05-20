Yellowhammer Coffee is showing off the Beach Bum. It's a popular drink on their summer menu. The Beach Bum is made with chocolate, coconut, and espresso. You can enjoy it hot, over ice, or as a frappe.
Learn more about Yellowhammer at yellowhammercoffee.com or find on Facebook.
