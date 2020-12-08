The Yummi Crab is one of the newer restaurants in Mobile. They are excited to offer a number of food and drink specials and are also rolling out a new lunch menu!
Check out their wide selection of seafood, poboys, drinks and more by clicking on the link!
For more information visit:
Yummi Crab
840 Montlimar Drive
Mobile, AL 36609
(251) 607-6378
