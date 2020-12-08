The Yummi Crab is one of the newer restaurants in Mobile. They are excited to offer a number of food and drink specials and are also rolling out a new lunch menu!

Check out their wide selection of seafood, poboys, drinks and more by clicking on the link!

For more information visit:

Yummi Crab

840 Montlimar Drive

Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 607-6378

https://www.yummicrab.com/

https://www.facebook.com/YummiCrabMobile

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.