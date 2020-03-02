Ben from 1031 Meals shares this healthier, low-carb take on enchiladas, using sliced zucchini for the tortillas.
INGREDIENTS:
- Two chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 zucchini squash
- 1 can or bottle of your favorite enchilada sauce with no sugar added
STEPS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all spices and chicken to make the filling for the enchiladas
On a cutting board, use a Y-shaped vegetable peeler to peel thin slices of zucchini. Lay out 3 slices, slightly overlapping, and top with a spoonful of chicken mixture. Add a little shredded cheddar cheese. Roll up and transfer to a baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and chicken mixture
Top the enchiladas with your favorite enchiladas sauce and sprinkle with shredded cheddar. Place in the preheated oven for approximately 20 minutes.
Now dig in!
