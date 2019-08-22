Get ready to eat! St. Jude Memphis to Mobile Run will be hosting Dine Out for St. Jude from Sunday August 25. 2019 through Saturday, August 31, 2019. They are excited about the participation of more than 60 local restaurants and businesses for the first Dine Out for St. Jude.
St. Jude Runs, Inc. a 501(c)3 Organization is funded solely by donations with collected funds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Dozens of local runners have committed to run from Memphis, TN to Mobile, late October of each year to raise awareness and funds for the children’s hospital. This year’s run will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 through Sunday October 20, 2019 ending at the End of Run Celebration at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown at noon. Runners are always welcome and needed.
The lineup for the fun eating event includes:
Sunday, August 25:
The Noble South, 203 Dauphin Street, Mobile - Brunch only
Pizza Hut, all locations between Gulfport and Pensacola (Online Code: St. Jude)
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Monday, August 26:
Tazikis Café, Mobile and Daphne locations
Hacienda San Miguel, 880 Schillinger Road, Mobile
Texas Roadhouse, 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile
Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mobile, Daphne & Saraland locations
Tuesday, August 27:
Wintzell’s Oyster House, Mobile & Saraland locations
Walk-On’s Bistro, 3673 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Mellow Mushroom, 5660 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Beef O’Brady’s, 4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
The Hotdoggery, food truck
Wednesday, August 28:
The Simple Greek, 100 N. Florida St., Mobile
Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile
Jimmy Johns, all Mobile locations
Half Time Sports Bar & Grill, 260 Azalea Road, Mobile
Outback Steakhouse, 4017 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Thursday, August 29:
Serda Brewing, 600 Government St., Mobile
Briquette’s Steakhouse, both Mobile locations
YellowHammer Coffee, food truck
Carrabba’s, 3917 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Clean Eatz, 7335 Airport Blvd. Mobile
Friday, August 30:
Atlanta Bread Co., 3680 Dauphin Street, Mobile
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Saturday, August 31:
Tropical Smoothie, both Mobile locations
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Lulu’s Snow Cones, food truck
