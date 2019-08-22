Get ready to eat! St. Jude Memphis to Mobile Run will be hosting Dine Out for St. Jude from Sunday August 25. 2019 through Saturday, August 31, 2019. They are excited about the participation of more than 60 local restaurants and businesses for the first Dine Out for St. Jude.

St. Jude Runs, Inc. a 501(c)3 Organization is funded solely by donations with collected funds benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Dozens of local runners have committed to run from Memphis, TN to Mobile, late October of each year to raise awareness and funds for the children’s hospital. This year’s run will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 through Sunday October 20, 2019 ending at the End of Run Celebration at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown at noon. Runners are always welcome and needed. 

The lineup for the fun eating event includes:

Sunday, August 25:

The Noble South, 203 Dauphin Street, Mobile - Brunch only  

 Pizza Hut, all locations between Gulfport and Pensacola (Online Code: St. Jude)   

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile

Monday, August 26: 

Tazikis Café, Mobile and Daphne locations   

Hacienda San Miguel, 880 Schillinger Road, Mobile   

Texas Roadhouse, 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile    

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mobile, Daphne & Saraland locations

Tuesday, August 27: 

Wintzell’s Oyster House, Mobile & Saraland locations   

Walk-On’s Bistro, 3673 Airport Blvd., Mobile     

Mellow Mushroom, 5660 Old Shell Road, Mobile   

Beef O’Brady’s, 4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile 

The Hotdoggery, food truck    

Wednesday, August 28:

The Simple Greek, 100 N. Florida St., Mobile   

Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile   

Jimmy Johns, all Mobile locations   

Half Time Sports Bar & Grill, 260 Azalea Road, Mobile   

 Outback Steakhouse, 4017 Airport Blvd., Mobile

Thursday, August 29: 

Serda Brewing, 600 Government St., Mobile   

Briquette’s Steakhouse, both Mobile locations   

YellowHammer Coffee, food truck   

Carrabba’s, 3917 Airport Blvd., Mobile  

 Clean Eatz, 7335 Airport Blvd. Mobile

Friday, August 30: 

Atlanta Bread Co., 3680 Dauphin Street, Mobile   

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile

Saturday, August 31:

Tropical Smoothie, both Mobile locations  

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile

Lulu’s Snow Cones, food truck

 

