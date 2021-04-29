Saraland Soccer Academy provides soccer year-round in the City of Saraland. From first time players to athletes with years of experience, the league focuses on fundamental development as players make progress in their soccer career.
Saraland Soccer Academy offers:
- Academy training days – combination of fundamental drills, team practices, live-game/scrimmages
- Spring and Summer Leagues, Indoor Season (Winter), 5v5 Season (Summer)
- Summer Camps
- Special Needs Camps
- Private Lessons
- Clinics with Skills Emphasis
If you would like to learn more, visit them online and on their Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.