Infirmary HomeCare is a 5 star home health agency providing healthcare in the home. Some of their services include skilled nursing, medication management, physical and occupational therapies, as well as social work services.
Infirmary HomeCare serves patients in Mobile and they have locations across the region in Fairhope, Jackson, and Atmore. They are part of the LHC family, a nationwide company, so across Southern Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida.
For more information, visit Infirmary HomeCare online!
Infirmary HomeCare
6001 Airport Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36608
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.