At InHer Physique Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy & Wellness, you'll find that we are hands-on primarily using manual therapy technique to address any issues pertaining to balance, endurance, posture, strength, flexibility. They help you to understand and prevent injury using evidence based treatment exercises, concepts and wellness curriculum. They treat a wide variety of ailments from pelvic dysfunction, back pain, neurologic injuries, pregnancy, postpartum ailments, joint pain to balance impairments. Common patients are kids who struggle with bedwetting or accidents, the post-partum mother or women with pelvic pain, or male with low back or pelvic pain as well. Yet, they treat very complex patients with spinal cord conditions and much more as well.
Dr. Justine Williams PT, DPT is a graduate from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL where she obtained a Bachelor in Science in Health Education. She then attended Howard University in Washington, DC where she obtained her Doctorate of Physical Therapy. After completing her specialty clinic in Women's Health physical therapy, a passion arose in her to pursue Pelvic Floor and Women's Health PT. With her experience in pediatrics, inpatient therapy, and geriatrics, Dr. Williams is able to relate to and effectively treat all ages and genders. She is currently over half way through earning her certificate of achievement in pregnancy and postpartum (CAPP-OB) and certificate of achievement in pelvic physical therapy (CAPP-PP) from the American Physical Therapy Association. Justine has dedicated her time and efforts to ensure her patients receive the best care and is committed to expanding women's health physical therapy in the Florida Gulf Coast. Dr. Williams is a residing Pensacola, Florida native!
Visit them at 1108 Airport Blvd Pensacola FL with access to online treatments all around the world. Check them out online at inherphysique.com, send an email at drjustine@inherphysique.com, and find them on Facebook.
