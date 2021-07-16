Jefe Paletas is now open in Mobile! Co-owners and cousins Fabian Leon and Cesar Leon stopped by Studio 10 to make some of their signature Mexican snacks and show off their popsicles and other desserts.
Jefe Paletas specializes in gourmet popsicles, ice cream, refreshing drinks, and Mexican snacks. You can check them out at 5301 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL.
This family business just opened in July, but it's been a passion project four years in the making. The owners got the idea while working in the restaurant industry and say opening their own paletas shop is a dream come true. They say the response has been amazing and they appreciate their customers for all the support and encouragement.
Watch the video to see some of the fresh, delicious snacks and frozen treats Jefe Paletas has to offer!
JEFE PALETAS
5301 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile, AL
251-219-6287
OPEN: Tuesdays- Sundays (Closed Mondays)
Click here for Facebook
