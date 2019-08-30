It is a bittersweet weekend for Baybears fans across the Gulf Coast. We are saying farewell as they finish out their last few games at Hank Aaron Stadium. Joe and Chelsey stopped by to play a little ball and talk to General Manager Ken Cleary.
You have one last chance to catch the Baybears at home this weekend! Starting Thursday, August 29, 2019, you can see them in action at Hank Aaron Stadium. Friday night, you and your family can experience two shows of fireworks and the celebrations continue to Monday. The very last home game will be on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. There will be a very special "last pitch" after the game on Labor Day that you will not want to miss. Check out the schedule here. Thank you for an incredible 23 seasons, Baybears!
