Jerry Herman’s energetic Hello, Dolly! is a musical filled with charisma and heart. Set in New York City at the turn of the century, the show centers around Matchmaker Dolly Levi, a widow and professional meddler. Everything in her life changes when she decides the next match she needs to make, is for herself. Hello, Dolly has won 10 Tony awards, including Best Musical, and was so popular it was adapted to film in 1969.
Lesley Roberts and John Roberts joined Chelsey in the studio and talked about the fun performance coming up! From June 7- June 23, 2019 you can catch this performance on the weekends. On Fridays and Saturdays, the show will start at 7:30 p.m. and on the Sunday, the matinee will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Details include:
What: Hello Dolly!
Hours: Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2:00 p.m.
You can purchase your tickets at joejeffersonplayers.com
