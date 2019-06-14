Break for a Plate, Alabama’s summer food service program, provides two nutritious meals every day to all children and teens up to 18 years of age during the summer months, regardless of household income. A joint effort of the Alabama State Department of Education and the USDA, Break for a Plate served 2,896,580 meals to children in 2017 and is the fastest growing program of its kind in the U.S. Visit breakforaplate.com, or call 2-1-1 today for more information.
To better serve the needs of children across south Alabama, the Break for a Plate summer food service program provides several meal sites in local communities. To learn more – or to find the sponsor site nearest you, visit breakforaplate.com.
