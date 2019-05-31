Tune into “Perspectives” with Eric Reynolds on this Sunday at 7:30am. Eric has information on important changes in health care for American veterans. On June 6, 2019, the anniversary of D-Day, a new law called The Mission Act takes effect. It was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump last year. The legislation enables veterans to have more choices regarding their medical providers. For example, if a veteran can’t get the medical coverage he or she likes at his/her local veteran’s clinic or hospital, they are eligible to get medical care from a doctor outside the veteran’s administration. That means, for some veterans, a trip to the urgent care could be an option for them.
The Mission Act was created after a major nationwide scandal, where it was reported, veterans had difficulty accessing medical care at VA clinics and hospitals. Veterans Secretary, Robert Wilkie, says the new law creates a community based health care system for the veteran, especially for those who do not live close to a veteran’s care facility.
On the program with Eric is Bryan Mathews, the Director of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System and Lou Lartigue, President of the South Alabama Veterans Council. You can watch “Perspectives” every Sunday morning at 7:30 on Fox10. You can watch past episodes on our Youtube channel.
