The 31st Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts is set to attract thousands to the oak-lined Main Street of Daphne, Alabama September 28-29, 2019. Art, music & seafood meet southern charm at this annual festival set along the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosts this family-friendly festival each year in coordination with the City of Daphne.
There are big changes this year as the Jubilee Festival of Arts is adding a new culinary experience in the mix. The Eastern Shore’s most celebrated chefs will be manning the Eastern Shore Ace Hardware Kitchen throughout the weekend to offer cooking demonstrations for festival guests. Time it just right, and you might even get to taste a few samples.
The Festival will have everything from arts & crafts vendors, the Jubilee Market, high school art exhibitions, kids’ art park, food, entertainment and more! The event is free and all you must do is show up!
Details include:
Who: Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce
What: 31st Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts
When: Saturday & Sunday, September 28 & 29, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Daphne, Alabama
Admission: Free
More Info: www.thejubileefestival.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/jubileefestivaldaphne
