Get ready for a trunk show you will not forget! Bliss Bridal in Fairhope is hosting a Justin Alexander Trunk Show all September long. Brides can receive a discount on Justin Alexander dresses every day in September.
Chelsey spoke with owner, Katie Ward, about the exciting trunk show and the shop's history with the designer. Ward says Justin Alexander has been a collection her shop has had from the beginning. For more information and to book your appointment, visit Bliss Bridal online!
Address: 19 N Church St, Fairhope, AL 36532
