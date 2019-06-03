You can find your perfect bridal gown at Bliss Bridal for that special day. Chelsey spoke with the owner of Bliss Bridal Boutique, Katie Ward, about an exclusive Justin Alexander trunk show coming up that you can attend! Bliss Bridal has teamed up with designer Justin Alexander throughout the years to provide the perfect pieces for our brides-to-be right here on the Gulf Coast.
The Justin Alexander Trunk Show will be from June 21-June 23, 2019. You will need to RSVP and you can check out these beautiful gowns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weddings can be very expensive and you can save a little cash on your dress at the trunk show! You will receive 10% off of your dreamy Justin Alexander gown during the show.
Bliss Bridal Boutique has locations in Fairhope, AL, Hattiesburg, MS, and New Orleans, LA. They provide a full-service experience with a showroom of beautiful designer gowns under $2,500. Appointments are highly recommended due to limited dressing room space and they strive to provide every customer with induvial attention. Brides with appointments are always given priority however the showroom is open for walk-ins.
Details include:
What: Justin Alexander Trunk Show
When: June 21- June 23, 2019
Where: 19 N Church St. Fairhope, Al. 36532
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please schedule an appointment with Bliss Bridal Boutique to ensure you can receive the attention needed. Visit this website or give them a call at (251) 990-3244.
