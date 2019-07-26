The 6th Annual Bayou La Batre Kayak Classic Fishing Tournament is coming up! Get your reels ready for some family fun on August 3, 2019. This is the largest kayak fishing tournament in the State if Alabama and is held along the coastline of the Bayou and the Gulf of Mexico. The shotgun start will begin at 6:00 a.m. and there will be over 30 awards to be given out. A full day of festivities is planned with live music, food, drinks, and fishing!
