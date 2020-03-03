Kick off festival season with the Ballyhoo Festival! This exciting event is unique in its focus on fine art, combined with cultural exchange, and, the fun-loving spirit of residents of Coastal Alabama! The Ballyhoo Festival is scheduled for March 7 and 8, 2020 at the Gulf State Park, 20115 Al. Hwy 135 in Gulf Shores, just across from the Gulf of Mexico. The Festival is celebrating its sixth year!
On Saturday, March 7, the Festival hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will feature over 80 fine artists. In addition, the Poarch Creek Indians will provide cultural exchange with historical narrative and original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia. On Sunday, March 8, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., in addition to the fine arts, there will be an Early Americana cultural exchange featuring a Fiddle/Banjo Competition, in partnership with Florabama and the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival.
There is no admission fee and only $2.00 for shuttle transportation to and from the Gulf State Pavilion to the festival site.
Visit www.ballyhoofestival.org or email ballyhoofestival@gmail.com for additional information. The Ballyhoo Festival is an event of the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, a non-profit organization with office and Gallery at 225 E 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village of Gulf Shores, Al.
Details include:
Ballyhoo Festival, a celebration of fine art and cultural exchange
March 7 & 8, 9:00 am-5pm, Saturday March 7 and 11:00 am-5:00 pm, Sunday, March 8
Gulf State Park, 20115 Al. Hwy.135, Gulf Shores, Al.
