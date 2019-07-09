A doughnut here or there, in moderation, could be a treat. But, can you imagine the thought of your child eating 50 pounds of sugar? That is how much the average four to eight-year-old goes through in a year. Jillian Lopez has some suggestions from Parents Magazine about the effects of too much sugar and how to tame your kid's sweet tooth.
Kids and Sugar Intake
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.