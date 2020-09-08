The kids have been spending more time at home and that means rooms can be messy. Jillian Lopez joins us with some tips from our partners at Better Homes & gardens about how to organize your kids room in the easiest way possible.
Visit bhg.com for more great tips!
Better Homes & Gardens is owned by the same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.