A new bad, King Calaway, is making it to the top! Six guys are creating one incredible sound. The band consists of artists from three different countries and is already climbing the charts. There is no lead singer or "star." Each artist brings his own sound to create a multi-national harmony.
After only three months of being signed to a record label, the guys preformed at the Grand Ole Opry and even opened up for Garth Brooks! Sean McAlister from our Meredith sister station in Las Vegas has the story.
