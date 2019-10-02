Get ready for week 2 of the Masked Singer! Dan and Shelby from 95KSJ joined Chelsey and Joe in the studio to talked about all the masked celebrities. Last week, The Egg and The Ice Cream was unmasked. The Egg turned out to be Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and Ice Cream was video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.
This week, the Flamingo, Panda, and Black Widow will compete against Leopard! One celebrity will be unmasked tonight on Fox10 at 7:00 p.m.
