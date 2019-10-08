Lace up your tennis shoes and get ready to eat! Bras Across the Causeway is back. This year, there will be three events. For the first time, they are hosting the Restaurant Rally on October 10, 2019. This will take place at participating restaurants in the Mobile County and Baldwin County areas. Check out the participating restaurants here.
The second event that we love is the 5k and 1-mile fun run! The run will take place at the Meaher State Park on the Causeway. It will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and registration is open until 7:30 a.m. that morning. Find more information at this website.
Finally, get ready for a Shrimp Boil! The Boil will take place after the 5k on October 12, 2019 at Ed's Seafood. Follow them on Facebook for more information on the Shrimp Boil.
If you are interested in volunteering, becoming a sponsor and getting involved with the planning committee, please contact them. Email hello@brasacrossthecauseway.org or message them on Facebook on the Bras Across the Causeway page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.