The Turkey Trot is back in town! The 5K Race starts at 8 am. The Fun Run/Walk starts at 9 am. The family friendly festival runs from 7:30 am until 10:00 am and is filled with kid games, costume contests, free food, music and fun! This is more than a run; every runner is a turkey for a family in need. During the month of November, Baldwin County families struggling to put food on their tables receive not only their emergency food allotments, but all the fixings for a complete ”Norman Rockwell” type Thanksgiving Dinner. Nearly 9 tons of turkeys are expected to be given out this year.
Participants who register for either race before October 7, 2019 at midnight will receive a t-shirt. This year they have the perfect limited edition socks available instead of a t-shirt while supplies last. To register, visit this website!
Details include:
When: Saturday, October 26, 2019
Where: City Hall in Old Towne Daphne
Hours: 5K begins at 8:00 a.m.
