Halloween will be here before you know it and if you have not found your perfect costume yet, we have a great place for you to look! America’s Thrift Stores is founded on Christian principles, focusing on the Biblical virtues of truth, honor, integrity, respect, faith, and disciplined living. They rely on the generous donations of the local community to collect used clothing and household items. You can find the easiest, most-affordable costume ideas can come from recycled clothing. America’s Thrift employees can show you just how to find that perfect Halloween wardrobe and accessories to go with it.
Locations:
Ocean Springs, MS: 3174 Bienville Boulevard
Call: 228-872-8401
Mobile, AL: 5441 Hwy 90 West
Call: 251-602-1483
Website:
Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (8 p.m. Ocean Springs)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.