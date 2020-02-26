Get your children excited to "Leap Into Music!" The new Mobile Alumnae of Sigma Alpha Lota Music Fraternity Chapter is hosting its first even in the Port City and its goal is to get your children involved with music. This fun and musical event takes place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It is designed to help grow more love and appreciation for music in the hearts of your kids. "Leap Into Music!" is accepting children in grades K-5 through fifth. It will all take place at Azalea City Center for the Arts, 63 Midtown Park East Mobile, AL 36606.
You can register your children here.
Details include:
When: Saturday, February 29, 2020
Where: Azalea City Center for the Arts
Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Contact (6300 673-0296 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.