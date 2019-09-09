Chelsey stooped by Barrow Fine Furniture to learn how to properly clean your couch and leather furniture as well! If you have a stain, our friends at Barrow's recommends you to dab that spot rather than rub it out.
Leather furniture is also important to keep clean! You should wipe down your leather couch or recliner with distilled water. Especially hit those spots that your hands and head touch!
For more information, visit your local Barrow Fine Furniture or visit them online!
