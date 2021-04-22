Now is your time to put on your favorite dancing shoes. Ted Kennedy from Grand Bay joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about a night full of square dancing. Ted says no experience is necessary and it will be an event for the family.
It all starts on April 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Port City Church of Christ. This is the start of a class that will meet every Thursday evening. The classes on April 29, May 6 and May 13 will be an open house but after May 13th, they will be unable to accept new dancers.
For more information, contact Ted Kennedy.
Address: 2901 Hillcrest Rd, Mobile, AL 36695
(985) 788-2253
