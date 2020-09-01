Social Security affects millions of Americans, and sometimes obtaining the benefits of this program can be difficult. David Greene from our friends at Greene & Phillips joined us on Studio10 to share about what to do if you have applied for Social Security benefits, but have been denied.
The following questions and answers were provided by Greene & Phillips:
What exactly is Social Security Disability?
In a nutshell, Social Security is a government program that gives financial assistance to older Americans, workers who have become disabled, and families in which a spouse or parent dies.
What should someone do if they have applied for Social Security Disability, but have been denied benefits?
Well, you only have 60 days to file an appeal from the initial denial. They typically send a letter to you explaining why you were denied. The best thing to do is seek legal representation so that someone with experience can assist you in filing the appeal and request a hearing date as quickly as possible.
Why is it good for someone to seek representation in a situation like this?
The forms and the process can be quite confusing, so it’s best to seek help from an attorney who deals with claims like these on a daily basis. An experienced attorney would file an appeal immediately, and send in the appropriate forms to be sure the client is taken care of. When the hearing date comes around, the attorney can help present the case to the judge in a way that most people would be unable to on their own. He or she would make sure the judge fully understands why the claimant is considered disabled.
Is there anything in particular people should know about the appeals process?
The main thing is that the appeal process takes time. The Social Security office is constantly busy so it may take a year or two before a hearing date is set to actually appeal the process. Many people believe that is too long, but when you have the proper representation it’s usually well worth the wait.
If anyone has any further questions regarding Social Security Disability denials, how can they reach you?
As we always say, you can stop by our office anytime, you never need an appointment. Or you call us at 300-2000.
