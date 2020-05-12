Did you know that May is Bicycle Safety Month? Well, today we are here at Greene & Phillips to talk about some simple ways you and your family can have a safe, yet fun time while riding bikes.
The following information has been provided by Greene & Phillips:
First question is about where you should ride. Some people ride on the sidewalk, some people ride against traffic, some people travel down the middle lane, where’s the right place to ride down the road?
The law is pretty clear in Alabama. A bicycle should be considered like any other vehicle and travel down the road WITH the flow of traffic, in the far right lane, and as close to the fog strip as you deem safe. Never ride against traffic, never ride in the center turning lane, and if there are a bunch of people in the sidewalk, it can be very dangerous for pedestrians if you ride there.
In Alabama are helmets required?
The law says that anyone under the age of 16 is required to wear a helmet. For those who are older, consider your route carefully before you ride without a helmet. For certain types of accidents, it can literally save your life.
A key component of safety is visibility. When are lights required when riding?
If it’s at night, the law says you need to have a headlight and a tail light. A flashing red light for the back of your bike can make a big difference in your visibility. These lights can be very helpful even in dusk, rain or fog when the visibility is lower than normal.
Do certain colors of clothing help with safety?
Being visible on a bike to surrounding motorists can play a key role in not getting into an accident. So wearing brightly colored clothing or a reflective vest can definitely help in that regard.
In the unfortunate event that someone is in a wreck with another vehicle. What should the bicycle rider do?
If you are bicyclist, and a vehicle hits you, you have grounding to seek damages from the driver’s insurance company. As always, call 911, get the police there to write a report, seek medical attention at an Urgent Care, then call a lawyer that handles this type of Bicycle Accident case.
And how can they get in touch with you?
You can call us at 300-2000 go to our website GreenePhillips.com or drop by our office on your lunch hour. You never need an appointment.
