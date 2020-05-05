We met with David Greene at Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers to discuss whether you should wait until the threat of coronavirus is over to proceed with your case.
The following are questions and answers provided by Greene & Phillips:
Should people wait until this is all over, or is safe to still call you after their accident?
-Call immediately (evidence leaves)
-Call police/report(document)
-Seek medical attention
-Talk to an attorney right away
What would you say to someone who has been in a car wreck or been injured and wants to meet with you about their case, but is afraid to go out in public because of COVID-19?
-We can do everything over the phone/Facetime/video chat
-Docusign
-You never have to leave your home
For those who may want to come by the office, what safety measures does Greene & Phillips have in place to keep clients safe, as well as employees?
-Meet in the parking lot
-Proper sanitation/masks/ gloves
If our viewers want to contact you about a case or have further questions, how can they reach you?
Call us anytime at 300-2000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.