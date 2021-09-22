The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:
Construction work can be very dangerous, not only for the construction workers themselves, but also for driver. Today we have Attorney David Greene from Greene & Phillips – Personal Injury Lawyers here to give us some advice on how to remain safe in these situations.
What are some common work related cases you’ve seen over the years from construction workers and what can someone do to prevent this from happening?
We’ve dealt with many cases where the scaffolding they were working on collapsed, or part of what they were building fell above them and they were unable to move from underneath it, or sometimes they fall and get severely injured due to unsafe work conditions and lack of caution signs. The best thing we can advise you to do is wear the proper safety equipment such as a hard hat, protective gloves, safety vest, goggles or other eye protection, thick socks, and safety/work boots, and always be aware of your surroundings.
In the event that an injury does occur at a construction site, what should the injured worker do?
If the injury is severe, you should seek immediate medical attention immediately. Once you have been seen by a medical provider, you should contact your employer to report the incident if it has not already been done. The employer should have a worker’s compensation claim set up as soon as possible so that you can schedule a follow up visit from the initial treatment as well as get further treatment scheduled if necessary. If you are injured on the job, you should speak to an attorney to be sure that worker’s compensation is treating you properly, and giving you all that you are entitled to. Your attorney can also check to see if you have a third party claim that could be additional compensation for your injury.
So we’ve discussed injuries on the construction site, but what are the dangers for those around or near construction work?
Honestly, we see a lot of auto accidents that occur when roads are under construction. Speed limits change, cones, barricades, workers, and work area lighting are all factors that could easily distract drivers. It’s important to be cautious of your surroundings when driving on or near roadways under construction. Also be aware of which roadways are under construction and maybe find an alternate route to avoid these areas, or to give yourself a better estimate as to how much of a delay the construction may cause so that you can adjust your commute times accordingly.
How can someone reach you if they have any further questions regarding construction accidents?
They can call 300-2000, go to GreenePhillips.com, or stop by our office anytime. You never need an appointment at Greene & Phillips.
