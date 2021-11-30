Greene & Phillips is encouraging all students to apply for the Greene & Phillips Gives Back Scholarship. They will award five $2,000 scholarships to eligible high school seniors to go toward their choice of post-secondary school.
All current Mobile and Baldwin County high school seniors. Scholarships can only be used at accredited colleges, universities, community colleges, and trade schools.
You entry has to be submitted on their website before midnight on January 31, 2022.
