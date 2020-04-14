We met up with David Greene at Greene & Phillips to discuss the safety measures they’ve put in place, and how they are still servicing clients, while the coronavirus continues to affect everyone.
Greene says they are still open for business and taking multiple steps to ensure safety for their staff and clients. Click on the video link to learn more!
For all comments and questions for Greene & Phillips visit:
