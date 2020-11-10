Greene & Phillips is gearing up for their annual Scholarship Program! Each year, the Law Firm believes that giving back to our local students makes an incredible impact. They are awarding five $2,000 scholarships to eligible high school seniors. Mobile and Baldwin County seniors can apply.
The scholarships can only be applied to accredited colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools. All you have to do is send in a 3-5 minute video explaining what you want to do and how this scholarship can help! You must submit your application by January 31, 2021.
For more information, visit them online!
