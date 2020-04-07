The coronavirus seems to have disrupted a lot of things lately, especially school and work. So we decided to stop by Greene & Phillips today to see how they are still helping their clients.
David Greene from Greene & Phillips joined us to talk about how they are still open for business and the steps they are taking to ensure safety for their clients and staff.
Click on the video link to learn more.
If you have any further questions, or would like to set up a video chat appointment, you can call Greene & Phillips at (251) 300-2000.
