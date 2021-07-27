Chelsey visited David Greene with Greene & Phillips to chat about understanding your injuries after an accident occurs. The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips. Visit their website for more information.
What constitutes an injury bad enough to contact a personal Injury Lawyer?
There is no hard and fast rule about what constitutes a severe injury. For car accidents, we always say if there is damage to your vehicle, there very well may be damage to you, so you need to get checked out. We had a case recently where an accident victim was a little sore after the wreck, but didn’t think much about it. He later came into our office, and we sent him to get looked over by a doctor. It turned out that he had some major injuries including broken bones and other issues that resulted in several surgeries. These injuries could have caused him tremendous medical problems later had he not caught them. This man who didn’t even think he was hurt may be eligible for a substantial injury settlement from these injuries. So, we can’t stress this enough, go get checked out by the doctor whenever you’ve been in an accident, it could save you a huge headache later.
So what exactly should someone do if they’ve been injured, but don’t think they are hurt “that bad”?
After a report is made, whether it be a police report from an auto accident, or a first report of injury if you’re injured on the job, seek medical treatment immediately. Urgent care is a great, convenient option. The doctors at the urgent care will be able to find out if there is anything wrong, and be able to make a plan to get you fully recovered. And most insurance plans will cover the visit with a small co-pay. This can be incredibly valuable as you seek a claim for your injuries.
What if someone doesn’t have medical insurance and they’re worried about the cost, what are their options?
Depending on the details of the accident, many injury lawyers can connect them with medical care professionals who will treat on a “letter of protect”, which is a promise to pay the bill out of any potential settlement. This is a great option if you don’t have health insurance or you don’t have money to pay for the doctor’s visit.
At what point in this process, should you talk to a lawyer?
If you are injured due to someone else’s negligence, it’s worth talking to an attorney who handles personal injury right away. At Greene & Phillips, the consultation is always free, and we don’t get paid unless we are able to get you money.
David, if anyone has any further questions, how can they contact you?
They can call 300-2000, or come by our office anytime. We are located at 51 North Florida Street.
