Hear the voices, see your idols and experience the world’s greatest tribute artists as they sing live on stage! Legends in Concert is the longest-running show in Las Vegas history and after 36 years is voted #1 tribute show in the city. The internationally acclaimed and award-winning production is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows, and possesses the greatest collection of live tribute artists in the world. These incredible artists have pitch perfect live vocals, signature choreography, and stunningly similar appearances to the legends they portray. Legends in Concert is known for elaborate theatrical sets, magnificent costumes and a full array of special effects. An outstanding cast of accomplished tribute artists, talented ensemble of singers and dancers, and a live band comprised of some the industry’s top musicians, bring the musical experience to life.
Shows will run 6 days a week featuring performances Tuesday – Saturday at 7:30pm with additional matinees at 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The box office will open two hours before each show. Visit this website for show schedules.
All tickets come with a pre-selected seat Row and Number
Adult Ticket – $34.95 (+taxes/fees)
Child Ticket (ages 4-12) – $17.95 (+taxes/fees)
Military Ticket – $27.95 (+taxes/fees)
Children under 4 (who will not be in their own seat) – Free
Group discounts available for parties of 15 or more. Contract Legends in Concert Group Sales for details.
OPENING LINEUP:
Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Rod Stewart, Reba McEntire, Bruno Mars
July 20 – Whitney Houston replaces Bruno Mars
