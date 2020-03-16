Exciting news is coming from Light of the Village! They will on an episode of a new PBS show called "The Good Road." It will air on Monday, April 20, 2020. The episode features Light of the Village and follows the stories of a few of the individuals who have grown up in LOV. You can watch the trailer here.
Due to COVID-19, Light of the Village will be suspending operations for all of its campuses until further notice. Be sure to visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
