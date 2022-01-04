Monroe Meat Company brought a feast to Studio 10- with tasty dishes for morning, noon or night!
They're showing off their sausage and bacon for breakfast, sausage dogs with all the fixins' for lunch, and a snack board with sausage and bacon wraps.
Watch the video to see this tasty spread of local meat products!
Monroe Meat Company is based in Beatrice in Monroe County, Alabama. This local company has been around since the 1950's and is still going strong.
For product information and to order, visit monroesausage.com. You can also buy Monroe bacon and sausage products at Rouses, Piggly Wiggly and associated stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.