Get ready for a fun night out with the family! This Friday, July 12, 2019 stop by Cathedral Square for the FREE MOB Music Fest. You can visit downtown's galleries and venues for art exhibitions and live performances. Stroll through Bienville Square to support the LoDa Night Market Vendors!
LoDa ArtWalk is the second Friday of every month. This family-friendly, free event invites the community to come downtown and celebrate the abundance of talent in our Mobile-area arts community.
You can also head over to 6 South Joachim Street to see the Mobile Arts Council's new beautiful satellite gallery location, known as the Saenger Theatre’s Room 1927! Their July exhibitions all relate to local nature and Alabama scenery. Come see a watercolor collection by Emily Sommer; a traveling Alabama Bicentennial exhibition by Alabama Plein Air Artists; and an assortment of plein air paintings from local group PleinAirSouth.
Gallery hours at Room 1927 will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays – Fridays. The exhibitions will hang through 30th, with a special reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 12, 2019, ArtWalk night. MAC's office location and hours will remain at 318 Dauphin Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout most of July.
For more information call (251) 432-9796 or visit their website at mobilearts.org
