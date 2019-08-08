Love-Builds wants to bring some love in your home! The company specializes in high quality custom wood products like custom dining room tables, sliding barn doors, coffee tables, cutting boards and built-ins. The heart of Love-Builds is to give back in a special way. They donate a portion of the proceeds from every cutting board sold to help feed local families.
The lead builder for Love-Builds, Steven Kelley, stopped by the studio to show off some of the custom pieces that they put so much heart in.
To place your order, visit their website (love-builds.com) or find them on Instagram @lovebuilds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.