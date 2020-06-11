Lunch is served! The team at Chicken Salad Chick has been hard at work keeping their store safe and their food delicious. You can enjoy many flavors of chicken salad, soups, and of course their famous cookies! With COVID-19, they are doing things differently. From socially distant tables to no self-serve refills, they are keeping you safe! You will find stickers on the ground to keep you distant and hand sanitizer throughout the store.
Get your chicken salad catered, curbside, in the store, or in the drive-thru! They are excited to open a new location in Gulf Shores later this year! To stay in the know, visit Chicken Salad Chick online.
Address: 1802 US-98 F, Daphne, AL 36526
Hours: Friday- Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.