Picnic Beach offers a variety of different options for you summertime craving! From acai bowls to smoked meats, they have something for the whole family. You can visit them for lunch or dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Their location is at 128 E 1st Ave in Gulf Shores, Al. 35642.
For more information, visit their website!
