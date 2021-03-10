Are you having issues with your makeup while wearing a mask? Our partners at Real Simple Magazine have a few tips on makeup that will last with the mask! The less product the better and be sure to wear a primer!
For more great tips, visit them online.
Real Simple Magazine is owned by the same company the owns Fox10, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.