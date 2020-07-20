Take advantage of social media and make it work for you! Chelsey Skype'd with Emily Vavra from It's Emily to talk about how social media can be your tool. For more information, watch the clip above and visit her website!
Making Social Media Work For You with It's Emily
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobile County teacher in induced coma from COVID-19, friends asking for prayers
- Mobile County school system delays opening; will have online-only instruction starting Sept. 1
- A Florida man called his dad and said 'help' moments before he was killed alongside his friends, police say
- Dozens of guns seized from home in Citronelle
- Investigators release details about deadly Orange Beach boat accident
- Car crushed by truck that overturned on I-10 in Mobile, firefighters used Jaws of Life to free driver
- COVID-19 in Alabama: Statewide cases
- Has Mobile’s mask ordinance failed?
- CAUGHT IN THE ACT: MPD says suspects stole more than $5,000 of Ulta products
- Parents & students react to Mobile County schools not returning to class
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.