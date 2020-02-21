It’s Mardi Gras season, the parades are rolling, and Ruby Slipper Café is joining in on the celebration by serving up Mardi Gras specials.
Whether you’re checking out the Floral Parade or the Krewe of Kids, make brunch at Ruby Slipper a stop on your route and enjoy our Carnival Cocktail, Mambo Mimosa, Roast Beef Po Boy Benedict and Jazzy Stuffed French Toast.
Ruby Slipper Café is an award-winning café famous for our breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. They bring New Orleans flair to southern breakfast standards, brunch classics and fresh lunch dishes.
What is a Carnival celebration without a few cocktails? Their Carnival Cocktail features amaretto and rum combined with a cinnamon simple syrup, iced coffee and brandy milk punch mixer. The Carnival Cocktail is finished off with whipped cream and of course carnival sugar sprinkles.
Can’t do brunch without mimosas. This Mardi Gras season they are featuring our Mambo Mimosa made with blueberry simple syrup, Natalie’s fresh squeezed orange juice, sparkling cava and for that extra Mardi Gras pizazz, carnival sugar sprinkles.
Their Roast Beef Po’boy Benedict brings that taste of New Orleans to our specials. Braised beef debris served over our famous buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise sauce and fried pickles is sure to make your mouth water.
They also want to offer some sweet comfort during your non-stop celebrations. Ruby Slipper’s Jazzy Stuffed French Toast features a Brioche French Toast filled with cinnamon swirl cheesecake filling, which we make in-house.
Here's what they had to say about that:
"Our Stuffed French Toasts are always one of the most popular dishes at Ruby Slipper Café. We always start off with brioche bread. It’s one of our favorite kinds of breads to use when we cook. We slice it into pieces and cook it with our Ruby Slipper flair. It’s not Mardi Gras Season without a little—or a lot—of sparkle, so we top our Jazzy French Toast with purple, green, and gold sanding sugar. Taking it over the top, as Carnival should be, we add blueberry compote and whipped cream. As the marching bands play in the distance, these dishes parade attendees of all ages will want to catch. Hanging out with friends and family on a parade-filled afternoon is a quintessential Mardi Gras experience. So, make it a day out of it, and start it off with brunch at Ruby Slipper.
While catching the parades and festivals this weekend, stop by our Mobile location at 100 N Royal Street and bring everyone together this Mardi Gras season at Ruby Slipper Café."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.