Patricia Halsell-Richardson has been dressing some of our Mardi Gras Monarchs for years! She gave Chelsey a sneak peak of a few pieces she created for Mardi Gars 2019. She has been creating looks since she was in high school. Although she did not start out creating these stunning trains for the kings and queens of Mardi Gras, she grew to love the different colors, fabrics, and jewels. Richardson now creates these Mardi Gras looks for Mardi Gras Monarchs across the Gulf Coast!
Mardi Gras Creations with Patricia Halsell-Richardson
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Chelsey Sayasane
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
